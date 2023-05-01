PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PTCT opened at $55.14 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

