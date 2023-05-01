Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $48.85 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
