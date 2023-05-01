Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 109.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 332,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 424.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

