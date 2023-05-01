Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VALE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VALE stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

