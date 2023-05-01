Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

