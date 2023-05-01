Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

