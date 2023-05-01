Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.

MBLY stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

