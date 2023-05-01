Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.