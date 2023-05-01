Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $39.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.95.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.