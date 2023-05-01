Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.04.

ROKU stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 653,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

