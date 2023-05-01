Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $61.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $110.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.