Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 215,772 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nine Energy Service Trading Down 0.8 %
NINE stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.33. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $17.10.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
