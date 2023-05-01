Barrington Research Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $90.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

