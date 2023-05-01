Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $81.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

