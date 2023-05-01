Financial Comparison: Heliogen (HLGN) & The Competition

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heliogen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Heliogen Competitors -23.21% 2.96% 0.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen Competitors 657 3661 3367 67 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 612.50%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen’s competitors have a beta of -0.89, indicating that their average share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million -$142.00 million -0.37 Heliogen Competitors $71.55 billion $227.26 million -5.31

Heliogen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heliogen competitors beat Heliogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

