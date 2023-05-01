Robert W. Baird Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $78.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

