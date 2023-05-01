LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $14.40 on Monday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.