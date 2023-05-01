BMO Capital Markets Trims ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price to $81.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ASGN stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

