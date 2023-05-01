Barclays Boosts Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($45.59) to GBX 4,250 ($53.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 2,950 ($36.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 3,300 ($41.21) in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

