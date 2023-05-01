FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

