Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,285,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

