Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $3.70 to $4.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.06. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $385.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.