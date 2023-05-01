EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

