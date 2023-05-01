CACI International’s (CACI) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.20.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $313.32 on Friday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average is $296.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

