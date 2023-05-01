Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Baxter International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 185.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Recommended Stories

