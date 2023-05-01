Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY23 guidance at $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.15-$2.40 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.