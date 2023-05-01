Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

TDOC stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

