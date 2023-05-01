SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

SEDG opened at $285.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average is $291.10.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.15.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

