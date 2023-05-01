Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HOUS opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $702.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
