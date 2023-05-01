QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486 over the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 782,558 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

