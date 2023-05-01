Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Leafly by 414.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leafly by 701.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 7.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Leafly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.88.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

