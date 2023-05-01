Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group restated their reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of STRA opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

