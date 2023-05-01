Rollins (NYSE:ROL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.25 on Friday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.