UWM’s (UWMC) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at SpectralCast

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UWMC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.03.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.00 on Friday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UWM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

