International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.73.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

