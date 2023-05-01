Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.