Credit Suisse Group Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $25.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Chemours by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

