Credit Suisse Group Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $25.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Chemours by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.