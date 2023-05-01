Kevin Blain Mcneill Sells 4,450 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

