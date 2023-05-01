Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Centene Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
