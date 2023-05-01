Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.