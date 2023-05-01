Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $99,750.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.26 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.
First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.
Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.