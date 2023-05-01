Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $99,750.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.26 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

