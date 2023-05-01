Duncan West Acquires 16,000 Shares of Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider Duncan West acquired 16,000 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.28 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of A$100,528.00 ($67,468.46).

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.08.

Challenger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. Challenger’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

