Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $121,146.80 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Kay Zecher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00.

Tenable Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.