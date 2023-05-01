Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGNC stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

