Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Sells $152,575.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

