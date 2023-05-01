Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.57 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KAMN opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kaman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Kaman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kaman by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

