InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY23 guidance at $2.58-2.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

