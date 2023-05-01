OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells $166,983.30 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KIDS opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.89 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,506,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

