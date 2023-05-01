Spire (SR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY23 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.15-$4.35 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SR opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $78.86.

Spire Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

