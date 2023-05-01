Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance
NYSE MX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
