Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

NYSE MX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.