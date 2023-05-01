Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $759.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $760.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $727.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $689.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.49.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

